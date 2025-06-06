India's bad boy billionaire - Vijay Mallya... who had become the poster boy for India's bank defaults after he left India in 2016... has spoken for 4 whole hours... proclaiming that he is NOT a 'chor'. That's right - in a podcast with creator Raj Shamani, Vijay Mallya who is wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering involving over ₹9,000 crore tells his story... saying that he can be called a fugitive, but not a thief because there is no 'chori'. Since you may not have 4 hours to really watch the whole podcast - here's a breakdown in just 8 minutes!
