Business News/ Videos / 'To Those Who Care To Listen...': Vijay Mallya Breaks Silence After 9 Years | BIGGEST Revelations

Updated: 06 Jun 2025, 11:36 PM IST Livemint

India's bad boy billionaire - Vijay Mallya... who had become the poster boy for India's bank defaults after he left India in 2016... has spoken for 4 whole hours... proclaiming that he is NOT a 'chor'. That's right - in a podcast with creator Raj Shamani, Vijay Mallya who is wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering involving over 9,000 crore tells his story... saying that he can be called a fugitive, but not a thief because there is no 'chori'. Since you may not have 4 hours to really watch the whole podcast - here's a breakdown in just 8 minutes!