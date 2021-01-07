'Today, wars not fought only on land, sea, air': PS Raghavan on China tension

Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 12:12 AM IST

Ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s third budget, a key question is whether India will increase defence spending and by how much in FY 2021-22. Former Chairman, National Security Advisory Board, PS Raghavan said that India needs to first see what it requires for national security and then figure out the finances for it. “Today, wars are not fought on land, sea and air. It is fought with technology, cyber, space, electronics, information and many of these may not come in the defence budget,” said Raghavan. Watch the full video for more.