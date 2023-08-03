Tomato Prices Now Cost A Mini Fortune; Will Soon Cross 300/Kg Threshold | Watch

In Delhi, tomato prices have again surged to moreIn Delhi, tomato prices have again surged to ₹250 per kilogram. The widely used vegetable in Indian kitchens is being sold at ₹220 per kg in the wholesale market. Retail prices at popular outlets like Mother Dairy were ₹259 a kg on Wednesday. Now those in the know are claiming tomato prices might cross the 300 per kg threshold soon.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.