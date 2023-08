Tomato Prices Now Cost A Mini Fortune; Will Soon Cross ₹ 300/Kg Threshold | Watch

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 06:02 PM IST

In Delhi, tomato prices have again surged to ₹250 per kilogram. The widely used vegetable in Indian kitchens is being sold at ₹220 per kg in the wholesale market. Retail prices at popular outlets like Mother Dairy were ₹259 a kg on Wednesday. Now those in the know are claiming tomato prices might cross the 300 per kg threshold soon.