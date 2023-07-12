Tomato Prices Shoot Up By 1315%; Centre Made This Plan To Control Price Rise | Details

Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 06:41 PM IST

Per quintal tomato prices have shot by over 1300%.... morePer quintal tomato prices have shot by over 1300%. To say they are on fire will be an understatement. The price rise has forced the government to act to ensure prices don’t rise further. However, that is easier said than done, as heavy rainfall continues to damage crops and interfere with harvesting. Currently, in certain parts of the country per kg prices have crossed the ₹250 per kg threshold.