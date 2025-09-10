Australia faces a political storm as Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price’s “too many Indians” remark ignites outrage! The Liberal Party senator’s claim linking Indian migration to Labor votes sparks calls for apology from PM Anthony Albanese and community leaders, amid anti-immigrant protests. With 845,000 Indian-born residents and rising hate fears, India engages Canberra. Can Australia heal its multicultural rift?
