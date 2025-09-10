English
Business News/ Videos / ‘Too Many Indians…’: PM Albanese Ask Aussie Lawmaker To Apologise For Anti-Indian Migrant Jibe

‘Too Many Indians…’: PM Albanese Ask Aussie Lawmaker To Apologise For Anti-Indian Migrant Jibe

Updated: 10 Sept 2025, 08:58 pm IST Livemint

Australia faces a political storm as Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price’s “too many Indians” remark ignites outrage! The Liberal Party senator’s claim linking Indian migration to Labor votes sparks calls for apology from PM Anthony Albanese and community leaders, amid anti-immigrant protests. With 845,000 Indian-born residents and rising hate fears, India engages Canberra. Can Australia heal its multicultural rift?

 
