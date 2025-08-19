Explore
Top American Economist Drops Bombshell On Trump’s Tariffs, Says All India Needs To Do Is Wait!

Updated: 19 Aug 2025, 06:47 PM IST Livemint

India tariffs Just how sustainable are Donald Trump’s hefty tariffs on India? Not very, is what most economists think, especially as the deadline for increased tariffs nears. In fact, top American economist Steve Hanke who had served on the Economic Advisory Council of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan says that Trump will self-destruct soon and India just needs to wait. Watch the full interview!

 
