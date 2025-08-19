Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Top American Economist Drops Bombshell On Trump’s Tariffs, Says All India Needs To Do Is Wait!

Top American Economist Drops Bombshell On Trump’s Tariffs, Says All India Needs To Do Is Wait!

Updated: 19 Aug 2025, 06:47 PM IST Livemint

India tariffs Just how sustainable are Donald Trump’s hefty tariffs on India? Not very, is what most economists think, especially as the deadline for increased tariffs nears. In fact, top American economist Steve Hanke who had served on the Economic Advisory Council of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan says that Trump will self-destruct soon and India just needs to wait. Watch the full interview!