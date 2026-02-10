English
Top American Economist Reveals Why Trump's Tariffs Ended Up Being A Big Win For India | Steve Hanke

Top American Economist Reveals Why Trump's Tariffs Ended Up Being A Big Win For India | Steve Hanke

Updated: 10 Feb 2026, 07:24 pm IST Sana Marwaha

In this interview, we speak with top American economist Steve Hanke who decodes why Donald Trump's tariffs on India actually ended up giving India a rare opportunity to pivot. He says that India has a great opportunity not just to form new alliances, but also liberalise the economy now. He also explains how PM Modi & India have taken advantage of the opportunity that came our way. Watch the full interview.

 
