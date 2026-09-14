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Top #COAI Official Addresses Historic #India-#UK Pact On AI & Communications

S.P. Kochhar, Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), has welcomed the UK-India MoU on AI and communications collaboration, calling it a historic moment. Kochhar said COAI has been working on these issues in India and the partnership with the UK High Commission will now bring an international perspective. He noted that challenges across the world are similar, and the collaboration will help develop solutions that can be accepted globally. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d

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Published14 Sep 2026, 02:39 PM IST
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Top #COAI Official Addresses Historic #India-#UK Pact On AI & Communications
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