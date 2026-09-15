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Top COAI Official Addresses Historic India-UK Pact On AI & Communications

The UK government and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 14, 2026, to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to combat digital fraud and secure telecom networks.

Livemint
Published15 Sep 2026, 07:58 AM IST
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Top COAI Official Addresses Historic India-UK Pact On AI & Communications
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