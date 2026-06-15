Top #Economist #AnanthaNageswaran Reveals Why Indian #Rupee Level Not A Threshold | WATCH

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran has said the Indian rupee’s movement should be seen as a natural macroeconomic adjustment, not a crisis. He stressed that the exchange rate functions as a shock absorber in a volatile global environment and warned against fixating on psychological levels like ₹100 per dollar. Nageswaran explained that currency depreciation helps the economy adjust to external shocks such as energy price spikes, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions, rather than signaling domestic weakness.