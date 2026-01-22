English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 22 2026 12:15:57
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 340.85 0.65%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 281.05 -0.83%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 188.00 1.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 916.25 -0.42%
  1. Power Grid Corporation of India share price
  2. 256.05 0.14%
Business News/ Videos / Top EU Official Says India Is ‘Indispensable’, Outlines ‘Powerful New Agenda’ To Resist Coercion

Top EU Official Says India Is ‘Indispensable’, Outlines ‘Powerful New Agenda’ To Resist Coercion

Updated: 22 Jan 2026, 12:19 pm IST Livemint

The European Union and India are moving toward a major strategic reset as leaders prepare for a high-stakes summit in New Delhi. With global rules under strain from wars, coercion, and economic fragmentation, Brussels and New Delhi are pushing closer cooperation across trade, security, and mobility. The summit is expected to advance talks on a long-pending EU-India free trade agreement, strengthen supply chains in key sectors, and deepen coordination on security and defence. Leaders will also outline a shared roadmap toward 2030, signalling a more ambitious partnership between two major democracies.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue