Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jul 30 2025 15:53:04
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 668.40 -3.47%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 161.35 -0.22%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 338.65 1.26%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 407.70 -0.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,409.90 -0.57%
Business News/ Videos / Top Indian Oil Refinery Sanctioned Over Moscow Links, Sues Microsoft For Shutting Access

Top Indian Oil Refinery Sanctioned Over Moscow Links, Sues Microsoft For Shutting Access

Updated: 30 Jul 2025, 07:33 PM IST Livemint

Nayara Energy, India’s second-largest oil refinery, sues Microsoft in Delhi High Court after EU sanctions trigger service cuts! On July 28, 2025, Microsoft halted Nayara’s access to critical tools like Outlook and Teams, citing EU’s 18th sanctions package targeting its 49.13% Rosneft stake. Nayara calls this “corporate overreach,” risking India’s energy security. Watch how this legal battle could reshape global sanctions and fuel supply!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue