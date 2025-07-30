Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Top Indian Oil Refinery Sanctioned Over Moscow Links, Sues Microsoft For Shutting Access

Top Indian Oil Refinery Sanctioned Over Moscow Links, Sues Microsoft For Shutting Access

Updated: 30 Jul 2025, 07:33 PM IST Livemint

Nayara Energy, India’s second-largest oil refinery, sues Microsoft in Delhi High Court after EU sanctions trigger service cuts! On July 28, 2025, Microsoft halted Nayara’s access to critical tools like Outlook and Teams, citing EU’s 18th sanctions package targeting its 49.13% Rosneft stake. Nayara calls this “corporate overreach,” risking India’s energy security. Watch how this legal battle could reshape global sanctions and fuel supply!