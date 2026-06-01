Top Israeli Official Provides Key Insight Into #WestAsiaWar Amid Ongoing Global Crisis | WATCH

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar said Iran has been defeated in the recent military confrontation and must renounce its existential threats to Israel and the region. Speaking on the West Asia conflict, Azar backed continued US pressure on Iran, including the naval blockade, until Tehran accepts the terms put forward by President Trump. He also noted that falling oil prices show the international community is coping with the crisis and expressed hope for an early ceasefire. Watch the full remarks by the Israeli Ambassador on the Iran conflict and energy markets.