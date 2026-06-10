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Top Israeli Official Reveals Impactful Details Of #PMModi’s Speech In #Israel | WATCH

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Israel, saying his speech in the Knesset “touched the hearts of all Israelis.” Highlighting the strong bilateral ties, Azar announced that India-Israel relations have been elevated to a Special Strategic Partnership. The two countries signed 18 agreements during the visit, covering defence, critical infrastructure, and emerging technologies.Despite current geopolitical challenges, Azar expressed confidence that cooperation will deepen further once stability returns to the region. Watch Ambassador Reuven Azar’s full remarks on India-Israel relations and the Special Strategic Partnership.

Livemint
Published10 Jun 2026, 08:49 PM IST
Top Israeli Official Reveals Impactful Details Of PM Modi’s Speech In Israel
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