Home >Videos >Top movies line up for 2021, ‘CU Soon’ debuts on Amazon Prime Video

Top movies line up for 2021, ‘CU Soon’ debuts on Amazon Prime Video

Updated: 08 Sep 2020, 11:53 AM IST Livemint

Even as cinema halls battle uncertainty on reopening dates and producers witness dwindling cash flows, some studios have taken the call to announce big-budget spectacles that they believe will help bring audiences back to theatres next year. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.