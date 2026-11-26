Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift launched | Bookings, waiting period pain over?

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the All-New Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle in India, introducing a combination of self-charging strong hybrid technology and flex-fuel capability. The new model is compatible with ethanol fuel blends ranging from E20 to E85, giving customers greater flexibility in fuel choices. Country head Vikram Gulati gives some further insights - watch.