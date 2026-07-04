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Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Vikram Gulati Clears Air On Ethanol Damage To Cars, Trashes Reports

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has sought to clarify growing concerns over ethanol-blended fuel, with senior executive Vikram Gulati stating that reports linking E20 petrol to vehicle damage are based on misconceptions. He, however, clarified that higher ethanol blends such as E85 and E100 are designed only for flex-fuel vehicles and are not intended for regular cars sold in India. Watch.

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Published4 Jul 2026, 09:36 PM IST
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Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Vikram Gulati Clears Air On Ethanol Damage To Cars
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