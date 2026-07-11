Trade To Investment: PM Modi Unveils Strategic India-New Zealand Partnership Under Vision 2030 Plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to New Zealand in 40 years has delivered a major boost to bilateral ties. India and New Zealand announced a full Strategic Partnership and adopted the ‘India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030’ during delegation-level talks in Auckland. The roadmap strengthens cooperation in trade, agriculture, security, innovation, tourism, and people-to-people links.PM Modi called it a “turning point” and highlighted the recently signed Free Trade Agreement as a historic milestone.
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