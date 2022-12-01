Transforming India into a manufacturing hub

[PARTNERED]
The world is looking for an alternativ... more[PARTNERED]
The world is looking for an alternative to China as a manufacturing hub. But, as
we try to evolve, the need of the hour is bringing about reforms in supply chains and supplier
management, improving customer experience and introducing more manufacturing
efficiencies. The latest episode of Mint and SAP presents Industry Knowledge Exchange
Summit, Manufacturing and Supply Chain, turned the spotlight on issues like supply chain
disruptions and optimising vendor accounts payables, with a special focus on the automotive
industry. There were special sessions on the National Logistics Policy and its impact on
enterprises and bringing sustainability in Manufacturing operations with Industry 4.0.
Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.