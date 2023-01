Transmission of Mutual Fund Units Incase of Deceased Kin #mutualfunds #shorts #ytshorts #finance

Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 04:41 PM IST

The process of transferring an investor's units af... moreThe process of transferring an investor's units after he or she dies is called ‘transmission of mutual fund units.’ Three cases can arise during this transmission. Let us discuss all of them. #transfermutualfundunits #mutualfunds #shorts #shortvideo #ytshorts Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze