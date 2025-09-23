Hello User
Business News/ Videos / 'Tried To Get Everyone To U.S. Before 12 am On 21st Sept': Immigration Lawyer On Panic Over H1B Fee

'Tried To Get Everyone To U.S. Before 12 am On 21st Sept': Immigration Lawyer On Panic Over H1B Fee

Updated: 23 Sept 2025, 03:44 pm IST Livemint

The sudden order from the Trump administration imposing a new $100,000 fee on H1B visas set off a day of frantic travel as workers, companies and foreign governments scrambled to respond to Washington's latest immigration crackdown. By the time the White House actually clarified that these would only be applicable for new visas, people had boarded flights, rushed back to the U.S., or cancelled their plans to get back to India. Poorvi Chothani, an immigration lawyer and the founder of LawQuest tells us what happened on the morning after the announcement. Watch!