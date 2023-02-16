Türkiye: 15,000 buildings decimated, 1,50,000 damaged, shoddy construction to be blamed?

Updated: 16 Feb 2023, 01:00 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck Turkiye, one of the most seismically active regions in the Mediterranean and the world, in the wee hours of 6th Feb. Over 40,000 are dead. 9 days later disaster management trams and volunteers on the ground claim several 1000 might still be buried under the rubble of buildings that collapsed. Reports claim the magnitude of destruction could have been much lesser if Turkiye had strict building construction codes in place. With over 15,000 buildings completely destroyed and 1,50,000 severely damaged they point out construction norms followed in Turkiye were not upto the global standards. Watch to find out what made the devastation caused by one of the worst earthquakes in the history of the region even deadlier than the 2011 earthquake of Japan that measured 9.1 on the Richter scale.