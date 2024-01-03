Truck Drivers Protest Against New Hit & Run Law, Disrupt Fuel Supply | What’s Changed | Details

Drivers across the country have launched a protest... moreDrivers across the country have launched a protest against the changes in the hit-and-run law. The increased jail terms in 'hit-and-run' cases under the new Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023 is said to be the biggest bone of contention. The criminal code law, which repealed the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC) provides up to 10 years of punishment for fleeing an accident spot and not reporting the incident.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.