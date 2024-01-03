Truck Drivers Protest Against New Hit & Run Law, Disrupt Fuel Supply | What’s Changed | Details

Updated: 03 Jan 2024, 09:20 PM IST

Drivers across the country have launched a protest against the changes in the hit-and-run law. The increased jail terms in 'hit-and-run' cases under the new Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023 is said to be the biggest bone of contention. The criminal code law, which repealed the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC) provides up to 10 years of punishment for fleeing an accident spot and not reporting the incident.