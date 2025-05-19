Trump 5% 'Remittance Tax' Explained: Who Will Be Impacted And What It Means For Indians In US

Updated: 19 May 2025, 09:41 PM IST

Trump 5% 'Remittance Tax' Explained: Who Will Be Impacted And What It Means For Indians In US An American proposal to tax money sent abroad by non-US citizens is raising concerns in India. If passed, this 5% tax on remittances could significantly impact Indian households and the country's currency, potentially causing India to lose between $12 billion and $18 billion annually in foreign currency inflows, according to a report released by trade think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) on Sunday. Watch to know more!