Business News/ Videos / Trump Accepts Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize Medal BUT Can He Really Keep It?

Trump Accepts Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize Medal BUT Can He Really Keep It?

Updated: 16 Jan 2026, 04:38 pm IST Livemint

Trump Accepts Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize Medal BUT Can He Really Keep It? Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado told reporters on Thursday that she gave her Nobel Peace Prize medal to President Donald Trump. However, the Nobel committee has strict rules about whether prizes conferred can be transferred to others. Here's what to know about the Nobel Peace Prize. Watch to know more!

 
