Business News/ Videos / Trump Adds New Health Criteria for Visa Approval

Trump Adds New Health Criteria for Visa Approval

Updated: 08 Nov 2025, 08:29 pm IST Livemint

U.S. blocks visas for chronic illnesses like obesity, diabetes, heart disease—millions from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh at risk! New State Dept policy (October 2025) adds public charge screening for costly care; family health profiling hits dependents. No more leniency—affordability test for all visas. Watch the immigration health trap!

 
