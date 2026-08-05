Trump Administration Planning To Ban On Chinese Data Centre Devices | Report

The Federal Communications Commission is reportedly drafting a ban on US imports of new Chinese optical transceivers — critical components that carry data at light speed inside AI data centres. Officials aim to prevent data theft, malware, or service disruption in facilities vital to national security. China’s Zhongji Innolight holds 27% of the global market.US rivals Coherent and Lumentum saw shares surge on the news. The Chinese embassy urged the US to stop “smearing” its companies.