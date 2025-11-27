English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 27 2025 15:57:32
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,009.25 0.54%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 972.85 -1.14%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 403.95 0.42%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.10 -0.97%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,563.55 -0.39%
Business News/ Videos / Trump Administration Raises Costs for Foreign Travelers at Most U.S. National Parks

Trump Administration Raises Costs for Foreign Travelers at Most U.S. National Parks

Updated: 27 Nov 2025, 10:13 pm IST Livemint

Trump admin hikes US national park fees for foreign tourists! Starting 2026, international visitors pay $100 extra per person at 11 top sites like Grand Canyon, Yosemite & Yellowstone—on top of standard fees. Annual pass jumps to $250 (US residents stay at $80). Aims to fund conservation amid budget cuts, with America First patriotic free days for locals. Record 331M visitors in 2024—will this deter global travelers?

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue