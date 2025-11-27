Trump admin hikes US national park fees for foreign tourists! Starting 2026, international visitors pay $100 extra per person at 11 top sites like Grand Canyon, Yosemite & Yellowstone—on top of standard fees. Annual pass jumps to $250 (US residents stay at $80). Aims to fund conservation amid budget cuts, with America First patriotic free days for locals. Record 331M visitors in 2024—will this deter global travelers?
