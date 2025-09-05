Trump Aide Peter Navarro Goes On ANOTHER Long Rant On India Amid US Tariff Row

Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro slams PM Modi’s SCO Summit meetings with Putin and Xi in Tianjin! Calling India’s ties with Russia and China “troublesome,” Navarro accuses New Delhi of fueling the Ukraine war through Russian oil purchases and high tariffs that hurt American workers. As U.S.-India relations hit a 20-year low with 50% tariffs, is Modi’s diplomacy a strategic counter to Trump’s trade war?
