Business News/ Videos / Trump Aide Peter Navarro's Repeated Attempts To Corner India FAIL As Netizens Fact-Check Him On X

Trump Aide Peter Navarro's Repeated Attempts To Corner India FAIL As Netizens Fact-Check Him On X

Updated: 08 Sept 2025, 06:40 pm IST Livemint

Trump aide Peter Navarro clashes with Elon Musk over India’s Russian oil imports! In a fiery September 7, 2025, X post, Navarro accuses India of “profiteering” from Russian oil, claiming it fuels the Ukraine war and costs U.S. jobs. X’s Community Notes fact-checks him, highlighting India’s purchases are for energy security and legal. Musk defends X’s transparency, escalating their feud.

 
