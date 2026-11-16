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Trump and Family Are Iran's 'Target Number One'? US Security Chief Reveals Drone Threat Warning

Is Iran targeting US President Donald Trump and his family? A fresh security warning has raised concerns over an alleged Iranian drone plot against Trump and senior American officials. US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin described Trump and his family as Tehran’s ‘target number one,’ while insisting that American agencies are well prepared to handle potential threats. Mullin also addressed reports that Israel’s Mossad had warned Washington about a possible Iranian drone operation. He said US officials receive daily intelligence briefings on potential threats from Tehran, adding, ‘We watch this every single day’. But how serious is the alleged threat, and can US security agencies prevent a potential attack? Watch for the latest developments.

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Published16 Nov 2026, 02:12 PM IST
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Trump and Family Are Iran's 'Target Number One'? US Security Chief Reveals…
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