Trump Announces Iran Ceasefire Deal, Hormuz Strait Reopens | Talks Set In Pakistan | US-Iran War

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, suspending bombing operations as both sides move toward negotiations. Iran has responded by saying it will halt defensive operations if attacks stop, while allowing limited shipping through the strategic Hormuz Strait under military coordination. The truce is linked to Iran reopening the vital oil route, with Trump calling Tehran’s proposal a “workable basis” for a broader deal. Talks are set to begin in Pakistan on April 10, marking a crucial diplomatic step. Will this fragile ceasefire hold, or is it just a pause before escalation?