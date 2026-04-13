Trump Announces Strait Of Hormuz Blockade | 'Very Good Things Happening With Strait Of Hormuz...'

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire with Iran is “holding well” as tensions escalate in the Middle East. He confirmed that the U.S. Navy will enforce a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil corridor, aiming to restrict Iran’s ability to export crude. The move follows marathon talks that failed to produce a lasting agreement, raising concerns over global energy security and geopolitical stability. With oil tankers already steering clear of the waterway, the development could have far-reaching economic and strategic implications worldwide.