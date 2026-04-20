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Trump ATTACKS NATO, Calls It 'Useless, Paper Tiger,' Tells Them To 'Stay Away' From Hormuz Crisis

Donald Trump has launched a sharp attack on NATO, calling the alliance a “paper tiger” and questioning its relevance during the Iran conflict. Trump said NATO allies should stay away from the Strait of Hormuz crisis, arguing the United States does not require outside military support. His comments come as European allies continue separate talks over a potential international maritime security mission in Hormuz.

Livemint
Published20 Apr 2026, 01:02 AM IST
Trump Slams 'Useless NATO,' Tells Them To 'Stay Away' From Hormuz
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