Trump Attacks Venezuela In Large Scale Air Strike; His Old Threats To Maduro Explode Online

Trump Attacks Venezuela In Large Scale Air Strike; His Old Threats To Maduro Explode Online

Updated: 04 Jan 2026, 12:44 am IST Livemint

U.S. President Donald Trump has, on multiple occasions, issued sharp warnings and threats against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, vowing severe consequences if Caracas challenged U.S. interests or continued its political course. Trump’s past remarks included references to military options, economic pressure, and direct action against Venezuela’s leadership, framing Maduro as a destabilising force in the region. These statements, now under renewed scrutiny, highlight Washington’s long-standing hardline posture toward Caracas and set the backdrop for recent developments involving Venezuela.

 
