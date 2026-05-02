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Trump Attempts To Send ‘Takeover’ Warning to Cuba After Imposing New Sanctions on Havana

Donald Trump has escalated pressure on Cuba with a sweeping new executive order expanding sanctions on the island’s security-linked entities, energy, mining, finance, and defence sectors.Trump claimed Washington will “take over” Cuba soon, citing its problems, while signing measures that enable secondary sanctions on foreign companies doing business with blacklisted Cuban entities — mirroring tactics used on Iran and Russia. This comes as U.S. actions tighten Cuba’s fuel supplies, worsening blackouts, while China ramps up solar panel support to the island.Cuba has rejected the measures as “unlawful” and continues limited talks with the U.S., offering some private sector concessions.

Livemint
Published2 May 2026, 06:21 PM IST
Trump Attempts To Send ‘Takeover’ Warning to Cuba After Imposing New Sanctions
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