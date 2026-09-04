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Trump Becomes First Sitting U.S. President to Appear on a Coin | Explained

A special one-dollar coin featuring Donald Trump’s portrait and a distinctive gold-coloured finish is now on sale in the United States to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence. The front of the coin shows Trump’s forward-facing portrait with the word “Liberty” above and the years “1776 to 2026” below. The reverse features the Great Seal of the United States with the bald eagle and the motto “E pluribus unum.” Although federal law generally bars living presidents from appearing on US currency, this is a special commemorative coin authorised under the 2026 semiquincentennial legislation.

Livemint
Published4 Sep 2026, 09:59 PM IST
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Trump Becomes First Sitting U.S. President to Appear on a Coin | Explained
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