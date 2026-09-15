Trump Blames Ukraine Strikes For Diesel Shortage As Zelensky Offers Energy Truce | Watch

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop attacks on Russian diesel and fuel infrastructure, blaming the Russia-Ukraine war for worsening global diesel shortages and energy market pressures. Zelenskyy, meanwhile, says Ukraine is prepared to support a mutual halt to strikes against critical infrastructure if Russia does the same. Kyiv is seeking concrete guarantees from its partners, arguing that any agreement must be reliable and long-term. Trump has claimed both sides have already agreed not to strike energy targets, but details remain unclear. The development comes after Ukraine struck Russian fuel infrastructure on September 13.