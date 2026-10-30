#Trump Blasts Reporter Over His Looks For Questioning #USPresident's Health

US President Donald Trump launched a personal attack on a Reuters reporter, calling him a “sick guy” and criticising his appearance.“You are a SICK guy! Reuters is terrible, by the way. Look at this guy — he’s way out of shape… You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell,” Trump said. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d