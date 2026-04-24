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Trump Blocks Iraq's $500 Million Cash Flow, To Take Revenge On Iran | Report

The United States has reportedly intensified pressure on Iran by targeting financial channels linked to Iraq, opening a new front in regional tensions. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the Trump administration moved to block a $500 million U.S. dollar cash shipment connected to Iraqi oil revenues, while also reviewing parts of its security cooperation with Baghdad. Watch.

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Published24 Apr 2026, 01:12 AM IST
Trump Blocks Iraq's $500 Million Cash Flow, To Take Revenge On Iran | Report
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