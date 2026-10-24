#Trump Brags About Settling 8 #Wars Without #NobelPrize

US President Donald Trump has claimed credit for ending multiple global conflicts while questioning the decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize. “I’ve settled eight wars. Did I get the Nobel Prize? No…” Trump said. The remarks highlight his assertion of diplomatic achievements during his tenure and his criticism of the Nobel Committee’s choices. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d