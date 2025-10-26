English
Business News/ Videos / Trump Brokers Ceasefire Deal Between Thailand & Cambodia Ahead Of ASEAN Summit

Trump Brokers Ceasefire Deal Between Thailand & Cambodia Ahead Of ASEAN Summit

Updated: 26 Oct 2025, 06:18 pm IST Livemint

Trump brokers historic Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire at ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur! President joins PMs Srettha Thavisin and Hun Manet for the enhanced peace accord signing, hailed as a cornerstone for Southeast Asia stability. Trump: Diplomacy works when nations choose dialogue over division. U.S.-Malaysia mediation ends volatile border conflict. Watch the landmark ceremony!

 
