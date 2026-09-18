Trump Calls Canada-EU Alliance ‘Laughable’, Threatens Steep Tariffs

Amid escalating tensions between the US and Canada over tariffs, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has pitched a ‘new alliance’ with Europe as a shield against outside pressures, during his speech to the European Parliament. Carney responded to US President Donald Trump's threat to cut trade ties with the EU over its plans of alliance with Canada and said, ‘No one is going to dictate our culture, or with whom we can strike agreements internationally.’