#Trump Calls #PMModi A 'Killer' & 'Angel' During #India-#U.S. Bilateral Talks At #G7Summit | #WATCH

US President Donald Trump delivered a glowing yet candid tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “very tough negotiator” who looks “like an angel” but is “as tough as a killer.” Speaking warmly, Trump said Modi “gets you by surprise” with his appearance but is an extremely sharp trader who deeply loves the Indian people and the USA. Trump also recalled the massive ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston where the stadium was packed, and confirmed he plans to visit India in the future. Watch Trump’s interesting and humorous praise for PM Modi.