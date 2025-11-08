English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 07 2025 15:59:09
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 326.15 -0.17%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 2,001.10 -4.46%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,223.25 -0.43%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 305.95 0.05%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.45 2.37%
Business News/ Videos / Trump Chuckles As Hungary PM Orban Says Ukraine Needs A 'Miracle' To Win Russia War | WATCH

Trump Chuckles As Hungary PM Orban Says Ukraine Needs A 'Miracle' To Win Russia War | WATCH

Updated: 08 Nov 2025, 02:32 pm IST Livemint

President Donald Trump issues a bold warning on protecting the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency! In a fiery speech at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, Trump declared that losing the dollar’s status would be like losing a major world war and vowed to impose tariffs on BRICS nations discussing alternatives to the dollar. Discover the details of his 10% tariff strategy and what it means for the U.S. economy!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue