President Donald Trump issues a bold warning on protecting the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency! In a fiery speech at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, Trump declared that losing the dollar’s status would be like losing a major world war and vowed to impose tariffs on BRICS nations discussing alternatives to the dollar. Discover the details of his 10% tariff strategy and what it means for the U.S. economy!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.